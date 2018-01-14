Home»Breaking News»ireland

Increase in STIs being reported in Ireland possibly linked to dating apps and changing attitudes to casual sex

Sunday, January 14, 2018 - 01:24 pm

The popularity of dating apps may have led to an increase in the amount of sexually transmitted infections being reported in Ireland.

Sex education needs to be improved to decrease the prevalence of STIs in Irish society, according to Dr Ilona Duffy.

However, she has pointed to the emergence of STI clinics as one of the reasons behind the inflated figures.

She believes modern attitudes towards casual sex are one of the main contributing factors to the rise in infections.

"We're seeing the likes of Tinder, other websites where people are hooking up purely for sex and people, young people especially, don't have the same hang ups as they had years ago - worrying about pregnancy, worrying about STIs, worrying just about their reputation," she said.

"So it is very different. While it is fine to be on Tinder etc and meeting up people for casual sex - you've got to take precautions and I think that's not out there," she said.


