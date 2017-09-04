Home»Breaking News»ireland

IBTS denies there is a delay in transgender donors giving blood

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 02:01 pm

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says transgender donors can present as their preferred gender.

It comes after a trans woman campaigned for a year to change her gender from male to female on the service's computer system.

The IBTS says a new system has been set up because a donor's gender has an impact on how blood is used for patients.

A new questionnaire has been added to take other factors like sexuality activity or haemoglobin levels into account.

Dr Stephen Field, the medical and scientific director at the IBTS, said: "The gender of a person is important, in terms of how the components of the blood collected is actually used.

"If somebody, for example, is female initially and has been pregnant they may have made antibodies when they were pregnant which may have an affect when you give plasma products to a patient.

"With our change of gender on the computer system, we just need to ensure the right questions are asked of the donor when they present.

"It's not just a question of changing male to female.

"We certainly respect our donors and if they do change gender, we have to treat them without any discrimination or anything like that," he added.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Clare farmer kept €500k winning EuroMillions ticket in his jacket pocket for the past three months

Garda Water Unit drafted into 'painstaking' search for Trevor Deely's remains at Dublin site

Man extradited from UK and charged with Gareth Hutch murder facing Special Criminal Court

Study finds Irish winters can be bad for our bones, but there is a solution


Today's Stories

Poll: Most Cork TDs and senators against merger report’s recommendations

Sunday funerals banned in the diocese of Kerry

Coveney: Liam Fox’s comments ‘unhelpful’

West Cork on menu for ‘Lords and Ladles’ series

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

How to talk to teenagers

Irish actress Genevieve O’Reilly is aiming for the top

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 