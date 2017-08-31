Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ibrahim Halawa's family prepare to sue over delayed trial verdict in Egypt

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 03:22 pm

The family of Irishman Ibrahim Halawa who has spent the last four years in jail in Egypt are preparing to sue over delayed verdicts in the trial.

Ibrahim Halawa, 21, had been expecting a judgement on Monday on charges over Muslim Brotherhood protests which took place in Cairo in August 2013.

Following the latest delay, Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reiterated his position to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that he could not intervene until verdicts were delivered.

Somaia Halawa, one of Ibrahim's sisters, questioned the judge's decision not to give verdicts.

"You just feel that there is something that's in this trial that no-one knows," she said.

Ibrahim Halawa, a student and son of a prominent Muslim cleric in Dublin - Sheikh Hussein Halawa - was jailed after being detained in a mosque near Ramses Square in Cairo four years ago amid protests over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi. He was 17 at the time.

Along with scores of others he is accused of murders, bombing, possession of firearms and explosives, arson, violence against police and desecration of Al Fatah Mosque.

No specific evidence was introduced in the long-running trial relating to the Dubliner.

It is understood no formal explanation was given for the delay in the verdicts but there were unconfirmed reports of references to security concerns and a threatened prison escape by inmates involved in another case.

Mr Halawa's solicitor Darragh Mackin, of Belfast-based human rights legal firm KRW Law, has spent a year preparing a legal case against Egypt over the delays in the mass trial.

The ending of the trial would clear the way for president el-Sisi to use Decree 140 to deport Mr Halawa, a commitment he gave a delegation of Irish politicians when they visited Cairo in January.

A lawsuit is expected to be launched if the judge does not deliver verdicts on September 18.

Ms Halawa said: "Ibrahim's mental health is being played around with. We as a family can't accept it anymore.

"There has to be a deadline to this joke.

"The Egyptian government are playing with us because they know very well that there's not much pressure being put on them. They know very well we are waiting for a trial. There's no pressure to tell them you have a limit."

Mr Halawa is said to have become more withdrawn since the latest delay.

His older brother, Ahmed, visited him in Wadi Natrun prison.

"He just feels hopeless," their sister Somaia said. "He doesn't want to talk. He just feels that he has lost trust in everything, even his own brothers and sisters.".

Mr Halawa is facing the threat of a death sentence if found guilty.

Hearings in the mass trial involving Mr Halawa and 493 others have been adjourned and delayed numerous times over the past four years. The prosecution case ended last month.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Farming greatest polluter of waterways says Environment Protection Agency

Gardaí receive 241k applications for vetting in first half of 2017

Gardaí investigating shooting in Tullamore

More sex workers being attacked since new legislation introduced, claim Sex Workers Alliance


Today's Stories

File sent to DPP over fatal truck stop attack

Vaccine critics using ‘emotional terrorism’ to stop take-up of cervical cancer jab

Woman abused gardaí rescuing her from fire

Nearly 50% of rivers have ‘less than good’ ecological status

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 