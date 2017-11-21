Ibrahim Halawa finding it difficult to adapt to his new freedom

Ibrahim Halawa has admitted he is finding it difficult to adapt to his new freedom after spending more than four years in jail in Egypt.

The Dubliner says he is receiving counselling and describes the response of the public as heartwarming.

The 21-year-old says he is focusing on going to college to study Business and Computing as well as campaigning for people who have been wrongly imprisoned.

Ibrahim says since winning his freedom, the normal things in life can seem strange.

He said: "It is overwhelming, it is not easy, I am trying to adapt to the freedom.

"Drinking from a glass cup, sleeping on a bed, going out to the outside, opening my door everyday, it is worrying, you've never had the freedom of opening a door and then one day you are allowed and it just feels weird."