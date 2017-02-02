Home»Breaking News»ireland

IBEC warning: Public pensions may become unsustainable

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 06:38 am

A business group is warning the government that if it does not get a handle on public pensions, they will become unsustainable within a generation.

IBEC says public pay should not be accelerated in excess of what already has been agreed.

The group has outlined a number of proposals to the Commission on Public Service Pay and has called for greater analysis of the pay and pensions premium that exists.

IBEC's Maeve McElwee says public service workers are currently getting a good deal: "The importance for the Lansdowne Road Agreement and the work of the public pay commission is that public service pay is actually keeping pace with areas that are stripping pay with private sector in pay comparisons.

"Therefore the unwinding of the Lansdowne Road agreement and Sempi should be managed in accordance with the time-frame already agreed."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS business group, public pensions, government, ibec,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Flooding threatens Cork city as Met Eireann issue national status yellow weather warning

Gardaí: No evidence drug linked to Cork teen death is in circulation

Secondary school teachers ballot results released today

Crime gangs lost €8m cash and €65m worth of drugs


Today's Stories

Bus unions set to announce targeted strike actions

Man killed with hatchet in row over chihuahua

Gardaí: No evidence drug linked to teen death is in circulation

Top 10 family-friendly Airbnb properties in Ireland

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 