I was bullied by two male TDs, says former Minister

A former Government Minister says she was bullied by two male TDs in Leinster House.

Niamh Breathnach said that the behaviour of some people in positions of power is unacceptable.

Her comments come on the back of a growing number of high-profile harassment claims coming to light around the world in recent weeks.

The former Labour TD for Dún Laoghaire described her experience.

"When I brought it up, I was told: 'Ah listen, if you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen"," she said.

"Two men walking down for the vote at night... two TDs elbowed me, or shouldered me, down a corridoor."