Hundreds of new jobs announced in tech, film and retail

Hundreds of new jobs have been announced across the country this morning.

They range from film and tech jobs in the South East, to nationwide jobs with the expansion of grocery chain Centra.

Convenience store Centra was the first to announce today that they are looking for more staff.

A bumper year in 2016, with profits of more than €1.5bn, has prompted them to expand.

Centra plans to open 20 more stores in the next 12 months and need 460 workers to staff them.

Waterford is next for good news with a €12.7m investment from North Carolina-based tech firm Red Hat. The company provides open source IT solutions and wants to hire 60 people in the area over the next four years.

Finally Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon is creating 140 new jobs.

It is joining forces with Canada's Mercury Filmworks,to create a 2D- animation studio at the Lighthouse Studios.