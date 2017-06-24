Home»Breaking News»ireland

Hundreds attend vigil calling for 24-hour cardiac care after death of Thomas Power in Waterford

Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 06:38 am

Hundreds of people staged a vigil outside University Hospital Waterford last night calling for 24-hour cardiac care for the region.

It followed the death of a local man last weekend, while being transferred to a hospital in Cork.

The need for Cath Lab services 'out of hours' is a long running dispute for the community who say election promises have not been delivered on.

Vigil at University Hospital Waterford. Pictured at a vigil at the enterance of University Hospital Waterford for improved cardiac services. Picture: Patrick Browne.

Una Dunphy from the Still Waiting Health Campaign, says local people feel they are being ignored.

"We decided to hold a vigil because of the tragic death of Thomas Power.

"It was kind of giving a voice of solidarity from the community to the family, while also displaying public anger and outrage at the situation that we know exists.

"We know a long time it exists in Waterford and in the South-East region, where we haven't got cardiac care from 5pm in the evening Monday to Friday, and not at all at the weekend," she said.

Thomas Power, 40, died on Sunday afternoon about 30 minutes after leaving UHW by ambulance for Cork.

Vigil at University Hospital Waterford. Pictured at a vigil at the enterance of University Hospital Waterford for improved cardiac services. Picture: Patrick Browne.

The UHW cath lab, where cardiac tests and procedures take place, only operates Monday to Friday 9am-5pm.

Mr Power had been married for nine months, had just finished building a house and his wife Bernie is expecting their first child.

Health Minister Simon Harris said earlier this week that he is open to a further review on the issue of cath labs in the South East.

“I commissioned an independent clinical review in relation to the cath lab situation in Waterford.

“I followed the recommendations in full, in terms of the allocation of additional resources, and I’m now putting in place a mobile cath lab.

“As Minister, I’ll always stand by clinical recommendations. I am open, though, after the improvements that Professor Herity has made, of taking course to have a further review on the issue,” he said.

Thomas Power on his wedding day to his wife Bernadette last September.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS waterford, health, thomas power,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

50 cyclists on two day charity cycle to raise funds for COPD

Ireland must address growing reliance on foreign doctors, RCSI

Vera Twomey raises over €21,000 to take daughter abroad for treatment

UNICEF report says Ireland has fourth highest teenage suicide rate in the developed world

More in this Section

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €5.5m

Gardaí seek help finding Cork teenager missing for three days

Gardaí make two arrests and seize €100k worth of heroin in Dublin

Elderly woman dies in Wicklow after flames force brave neighbours from her blazing home


Today's Stories

From rock bottom to Mayor of Co Cork

Tensions mount at Aer Lingus amid cabin crew rostering row

Defences Forces training Malian army in ‘difficult mission’

Man who found human remains in garden living in 'own horror movie’

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 