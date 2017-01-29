Human rights group 'ready to assist' any Shannon passengers affected by Trump travel ban

A mid-west based human rights group is ready to assist any passengers refused travel to the US following the controversial order by the US President, writes Pat Flynn.

Doras Luimní has confirmed they have been in contact with authorities at Shannon Airport to offer support to any passengers who may affected by Donald Trump's ban.

The US President signed an order which means people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen travelling to the US via Ireland are likely to be detained and prevented from travelling.

There is a 90-day ban on people from those Muslim-majority countries entering the US, as well as an indefinite ban on Syrians. The US refugee resettlement programme as a whole - for all refugees - has been suspended for 120 days.

It is reported there are about 200 affected people around the world detained in US airports and in transit around the world.

There have been no reports yet of any passengers being affected at Shannon Airport.

Doras Luimní Director Leonie Kerins said: "We have been in contact with the authorities at Shannon Airport and they informed us that, as yet, there are no persons there affected by the ban. We have informed the airport that we are happy to assist anyone who may be affected and can do so by providing legal information and advice on immigration."

Meanwhile, an anti-racism group is organising a protest at the US Embassy in Dublin on Thursday following the imposition of the travel ban.

United Against Racism spokesman Memet Uludag said: "As the rallies last week across the world showed, there is massive international anger towards Trump's racist, sexist policies."

"We stand in solidarity with Muslims, migrants and refugees who are banned from travelling to the US. We also extend our solidarity to the thousands of people protesting at more than ten US airports,” he said.

John Lannon, spokesman for anti-war group Shannonwatch, said: “We call on Taoiseach Enda Kenny to express Ireland’s revulsion at the bans imposed by President Trump, and to ensure that the Irish airport authorities and Gardaí do not facilitate this unjust and discriminatory order in any way.”