HSE's recruitment days for nurses and midwives starts

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 06:11 am

Nurses and midwives home for Christmas are being encouraged to think about staying here.

The HSE is holding open recruitment days today, tomorrow and on Friday in Dr. Steevens' Hospital in Dublin, with interviews available each day.

Nurses and midwives who want to work in the Irish Health Service are asked to register their details with the HSE, even if they cannot attend the recruitment event.

Those thinking of returning to work here, are also being encouraged to find out about the opportunities available.

