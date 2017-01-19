HSE under pressure to answer Qs about unused refurbished Tipperary hospital

Update 12am: The HSE's facing a grilling to explain why a recently refurbished Tipperary hospital is not being used to ease the trolley crisis.

The Public Accounts Committee has heard there was a seven million euro over-spend on the refurbishment and when the Health Minister visited recently there wasn't a single patient in the facility.

Our Lady's in Cashel is only used for day cases.

Earlier: The taxpayer watchdog is to call in the HSE over a multi-million euro over-run on refurbishment of a hospital in Tipperary.

The Public Accounts Committee has heard that not a single patient was in Our Lady's in Cashel when the Health Minister visited recently.

PAC was alerted by Independent TD Mattie McGrath about an over-run of some seven million euro on the project.

And fellow Tipperary TD, Alan Kelly outlined how the hospital isn't being used: "I visited this hospital with the Minister for Health, just to tell the committee, there wasn't one single patient in the building.

"So it is not just the case of where did the €7m go, it’s a case of what is it being used for?

"Or what will it potentially be used for?

"While South Tipp General Hospital as we all know, is one of the biggest overcrowding situations in the country."