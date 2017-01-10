Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE 'reckless' in efforts to deal with hospital overcrowding

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 11:25 pm

Nurses are accusing the HSE of being reckless in their efforts to deal with hospital overcrowding.

The INMO says from Wednesday on patients will be admitted to 30 beds in Virginia Community Nursing Unit in Cavan, despite a lack of staff to care for them.

It comes following days of controversy over the numbers of patients on trolleys across the country - yesterday nurses recorded more than 500 waiting on a bed.

Industrial relations officer Tony Fitzpatrick says no staff have been hired to cover the additional beds in the Virginia facility:

"The HSE have indicated that they will commence admitting patients to the Virginia Community Nursing Unit, the difficulty that we have with that is that they will be admitting patients to a ward that has no staff in place to care for those patients and we believe that that is highly reckless."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS health, hse, inmo, virginia community nursing unit,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Simon Harris considers extending hours to deal with hospital overcrowding

INMO calls on HSE to introduce emergency nurse staffing

Over 400 people on trolleys at hospitals across the country

GPs report increase in waiting times for patients

More in this Section

Stormont crisis will not delay Brexit process, says Theresa May

Gardaí investigating man's death two years ago make two arrests

SF Minister brands Arlene Foster move 'too little, too late' as Gerry Adams says party 'open for talks'

Apollo House residents to ignore court order to leave


Today's Stories

Council tells HSE to develop existing hospital

Leg wax led to Cara O'Sullivan’s cancer diagnosis

Michael Flatley’s mother laid to rest beside the ‘love of her life’

Cork man denies assaulting girlfriend

Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 