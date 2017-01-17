Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE issues public health warning for drug users in Cork city

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 07:04 pm

The HSE has issued a public health warning this evening about a potentially deadly designer drug which may be in circulation in Cork city, writes Eoin English.

It said the synthetic drug, U-47700, may be in circulation, may be in white powder form and may be sold as cocaine.

The warning comes as gardai continue their investigations into the suspected drugs-related death of a 16-year-old boy in the Deermount area of the city on Monday morning.

Michael Cornacchia: Died of a suspected drugs overdose.

The HSE has advised people against taking illegal drugs, but said if people decide to take illicit substances, they should be aware that there is no quality control on these substances.

"We are aware that substances sold as cocaine may in fact contain other substances such as synthetic opioids," a spokesman said.

"There is no way of telling what is in a powder or pill just by looking at it. It may look like the drug you want to purchase but it may well be something else."

It urged anyone with concerns around drug use to contact the confidential HSE Drugs & Alcohol Helpline at freephone 1800 459 459 or email helpline@hse.ie

Information can also be accessed at www.drugs.ie

