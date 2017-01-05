Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Plan

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 09:09 pm

The HSE says they are planning to implement a number of enhanced measures as part of the Winter Plan.

Among the steps are an additional 63 acute hospital beds, along with 60 Transitional Care Beds across 10 acute hospitals.

The executive also says a number of private hospitals have been identified, to provide support to the public hospital system in the immediate-term including Kilkenny, Mullingar and Cork.

The HSE and the Department of Health have renewed their appeal for people in 'at risk groups' to get the flu vaccination, especially those aged over 65.

