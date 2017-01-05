HSE: Extra beds are part of Winter Initiative Plan

The HSE says they are planning to implement a number of enhanced measures as part of the Winter Plan.

Among the steps are an additional 63 acute hospital beds, along with 60 Transitional Care Beds across 10 acute hospitals.

The executive also says a number of private hospitals have been identified, to provide support to the public hospital system in the immediate-term including Kilkenny, Mullingar and Cork.

Health Minister Simon Harris speaking to the press after the Winter Initiative meeting with the HSE at the Department of Health, Hawkins House, on Tuesday. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

The HSE and the Department of Health have renewed their appeal for people in 'at risk groups' to get the flu vaccination, especially those aged over 65.

Nursing Homes Ireland says its members have more than 700 beds available that could be used to alleviate the overcrowding crisis in hospitals.

The group says they have identified 740 spaces in nursing homes around the country, that could be allocated to older patients where appropriate.

At the end of last month, the Health Minister Simon Harris said there were 450 delayed discharge patients in the system - who were mainly older people who couldn't leave hospital care due to a lack of home support or a step-down bed.

Following a meeting with Minister for Health Simon Harris today, the HSE announced a series of enhanced measures as part of the existing Winter Initiative Plan.

These measures are designed to address the current significant demands on the health service as a result of the increased numbers of patients attending EDs at this time of year as well as a spike in flu-like illnesses and the winter vomiting bug.

The enhanced measures announced today are as follows:

1. The HSE has committed to the opening of an additional 63 acute hospital beds in a number of locations, 28 beds in Galway University Hospital, 15 beds in the Mater, 8 beds in Kilkenny and 12 beds in Tullamore (these are in addition to 35 beds already opened this Winter). Furthermore, a Discharge Lounge will be opened in Waterford in the coming weeks.

2. An additional 60 Transitional Care Beds will be introduced across 10 acute hospitals (Galway, Clonmel, Wexford, St. Vincents, St. James, Tallaght, Drogheda, Beaumont, Mater, Connolly) immediately (for the next four weeks) in order to allow patients, who would otherwise remain in an acute bed, while their nursing home application is being completed and processed.

3. A number of private hospitals have been identified that can provide support to the public hospital system in the immediate-term including Kilkenny, Mullingar and Cork.

4. Additional diagnostic services (such as Ultra-sound, X-ray) will be made available to GPs, through existing private providers, in the following locations - Wexford, Portlaoise, Waterford, Limerick and Letterkenny.

5. Hospital Groups and Community Healthcare Organisations will identify and work with any nursing homes in their catchment areas that are having difficulties and to offer them support in managing influenza.

6. In light of the large numbers of admissions over the past weeks and in order to ensure that patients can be discharged as quickly and appropriately as possible, enhanced discharge processes between hospitals and CHOs are being put in place.

7. A re-run of the Influenza vaccine campaign will commence from 6th January to improve vaccine uptake for the 'at risk' group. Furthermore, the 'Under-the-Weather' campaign will commence from 9th January to provide information to the public on how to manage their health should they feel unwell.