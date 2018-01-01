Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE: Don’t visit out-of-hours service with non-urgent issues

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 03:50 pm

The HSE is calling on people to leave the GP ’Out-of-Hours Service’ for patients who require urgent care.

Many ’out-of-hours’ services are reporting a significant increase today in the number of patients requesting appointments for non-urgent, routine matters.

The HSE says normal GP services will resume tomorrow, and they are asking for non-urgent cases to be left until then.

They are asking for the public’s help in keeping the out-of-hours service free for the sickest patients, who need urgent doctor care today.


