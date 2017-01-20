Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE denies it has run €6m over budget renovating Tipp hospital

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 01:00 pm

The HSE has denied claims that it has run €6m over budget on the renovation of a hospital in County Tipperary.

It is after claims at the Public Accounts Committee, which heard that the renovations may not see the hospital take any patients at all.

A HSE spokesman says the works finished within budget, and were completed six weeks ago.

It also says that the hospital now only takes day cases, after acute services were transferred to Clonmel ten years ago.

The statement comes after Labour TD Alan Kelly said that when he visited the hospital recently, there was not a single patient present.

