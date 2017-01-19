HSE confirms 13 cancers missed at Wexford General Hospital

Update 11.45am: The Health Minister says he can not imagine how traumatic missed cancer checks at Wexford General Hospital were for the families involved.

The HSE has confirmed 13 cancers were missed - following an external review into the situation.

Minister Simon Harris said it seems to be an isolated case, and said the bowel screening programme does save lives.

He added that it is a tough time for the people affected: "It's an extraordinarily distressing time for any families and any patients who were impacted, by the situation in Wexford.

"Of course my thoughts and the thoughts of all of us are primarily with people who have been directly affected.

"Patients who went for a procedure, patients who were told they were ok, to only find out they had an undetected cancer, none of us can imagine how traumatic that must be."

Update 11am: The HSE has confirmed 13 cancers were missed at Wexford General Hospital under the national bowel screening programme.

The Health Authority has published a report into the recall of 615 patients who had been seen by an individual consultant at the facility.

One man died of cancer before the recall began.

Dr Kenneth Mealy is bowelscreen lead at WGH - he outlines how the cases came to their attention: "First apparent was in October 2014, when we had two patients who present with colon rectal cancer, it became apparent that both of these patients, one 14 and one 17 months prior to their presentation

had a bowle screening colonoscopy check in Wexford.

"Clearly alarm bells rang with us at that stage."

Earlier: The HSE has commissioned an external review of bowl screening measures in County Wexford.

It is after thirteen cases of cancer were found - following a recall of over 600 patients in Wexford General Hospital.

In October 2014, WGH identified cancer in two patients who had recently undergone a colonoscopy - but were not diagnosed.

It conducted an immediate review of colonoscopies conducted under the care of one particular consultant at the hospital between 2013 and 2014.

Of the 615 patients recalled as part of the look-back policy - 401 were deemed necessary to have a repeat colonoscopy.

In total, 13 cancers were detected.

The hospital says the consultant concerned has been on leave since 2015.

WGH also began an immediate process of disclosure to the relevant patients and families, and has apologised on behalf of the hospital for any failings.

The hospital says the HSE is confident that services are operating to a high standard, but is commissioning an external expert to review the Quality Assurance measures in place and the overall management of the incident.