Home»Breaking News»ireland

HSE chief spells out how much money is needed to solve hospital overcrowding

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 10:27 am

The head of the HSE, Tony O'Brien, says €9bn in capital spending is needed to end hospital overcrowding.

Mr O'Brien says the massive investment is needed to improve existing facilities and upgrade equipment and IT systems.

In an interview in today's Sunday Business Post, he said a "multi-pronged" approach was required to resolve problems in the health service.

The capital investment Mr O'Brien is recommending would be double the current level.

Much of the capital spending is concentrated on delivering the new National Children's Hospital.

