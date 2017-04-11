HSE agrees deal with makers of cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi

A deal has been done between the makers of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi and two other drugs and the Health Service Executive.

Health Minister Simon Harris has told the Dáil that there is an agreement in principle after weeks of talks.

It will need to be approved by lawyers from both sides, but the intention is that the drugs will be made available to suitable cystic fibrosis patients from next month.

Mr Harris said: "An agreement has been reached in principle on the commercial terms for the supply to Irish patients of Orkambi (for patients aged 12 years and older) and for Kalydeco (for patients aged 2-5) from next month and for other treatments and age cohorts following market authorisation in Europe.

"I wish to provide this update to the House today to offer reassurance to patients on this important matter and to inform them that the HSE and Vertex expect the medicines to be available from the 1st of May."

Philip Watt, Chief Executive of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland welcomed the agreement, saying almost 600 patients in total will benefit from it.

In a statement thay said: "While we have yet to see the full details of the agreement that has been reached, Cystic Fibrosis Ireland understands that it will be inclusive of all patients who have the potential to benefit from Orkambi and Kalydeco because of their particular CF genotype."