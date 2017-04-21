Howlin rules out any pre-election pacts for Labour

Labour leader Brendan Howlin has ruled out pre-election pacts with any other party.

Deputy Howlin was speaking as the party gathered in Wexford for a national conference - the first under his leadership.

He says he wants to re-engage with communities who have fallen out with the party.

Mr Howlin also said that Labour will not be coming to agreements with any other party in advance of an election, and will only go into Government again if they can deliver real change.

"We certainly will not be, as far as I'm concerned, involved in any Government unless we can be a defingin element of that," he said.

"Unless our policy platforms form the core of it, I'm not interested in involving the Labour Party in government, and I won't be recommending Labour Party in government unless those terms are fulfilled."