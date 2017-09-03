Home»Breaking News»ireland

Housing Minister finalising review of Rebuilding Ireland in order to tackle homeless 'crisis'

Sunday, September 03, 2017 - 07:18 am

The Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says people should not be dying on the streets.

Mr Murphy says it has been a difficult few days for the emergency homeless services and reiterated that "we have a crisis when it comes to homelessness".

Three homeless people died in recent days, two women and one man.

The Housing Minister has expressed his regret a the recent deaths of three homeless people in Dublin, Kildare and Cork and extended his sympathies to the families involved.

The Minister also acknowledged it has been a very difficult few days for the emergency homeless services and thanked them for all their efforts.

Addressing the issue of homelessness Eoghan Murphy once again confirmed we have a crisis.

Next week the Minister is holding an emergency summit with local authority chief executives.

They are hoping to explore new options and see how they can better join up the response across local authorities, health and social care supports.

In an effort to tackle the basic supply problem here he is finalising his review of Rebuilding Ireland which will be announced shortly and is expected to have a positive impact.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Latest: Dublin City Councillor claims a third homeless person died in Dublin last week

Taoiseach asked why some homeless kids still have to do homework in hotels

Homelessness group slams lack of political will

More in this Section

Doherty: Cannot guarantee Public Service Card data can be protected from hackers

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth more than €2.5m

Fire safety issues in primary schools dealt with at 'snail's pace'

Major fire at disused industrial factory at Inchicore in Dublin


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 