Housing activists planning protest at developers conference in Dublin

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 07:02 am

Housing activists are planning a demonstration today at a major conference in Dublin for property developers and the real estate industry.

The Residential Property Summit will be exploring ways of developing more residential housing.

However, the Campaign for Public Housing claims many of those attending are actually contributing to the housing crisis.

Campaign spokesperson Cllr. Cieran Perry says it's a case of "the usual suspects":

Cllr Perry said: "Developers, planners, accountants and surveyors - all the professionals who were directly responsible for the economic crash and who we believe are responsible, including the politicians obviously, for not tackling the homelessness and housing crisis."


