Home»Breaking News»ireland

House prices expected to rise 8% in 2018

Tuesday, January 02, 2018 - 07:04 am

House prices are expected to continue to rise by around 8% in 2018.

The latest 'My Home' report shows they will increase at a slightly slower pace due to a tightening of the Central Bank lending rules.

Meanwhile, a new Daft report has found that House prices rose by more than €20,000 on average across the country during 2017.

Chief Economist at Davy and author of the My Home report, Conall MacCoille says homebuyers in Dublin have been taking out higher levels of mortgage debt.

He said: "The Central Bank has made a judgement about what is safe for people to borrow.

"In Dublin, that is where people are borrowing the most - the medium first time buyer is borrowing three and a half times their income.

"They are right up against their limit."

File image.


KEYWORDS

House PricesDaftConall MacCoilleDublin

Related Articles

House prices surging to Celtic Tiger peaks

Report: 2017 was a year of two halves for house prices

Luas Cross City boosting house prices by 15%

House prices could rise 25% by 2020

More in this Section

Families in emergency accommodation 'gaming the system' to skip housing queue, says Skehan

Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Tallaght

Donald Trump does not have the skillset to help in Northern Ireland, says Taoiseach

Orange wind warning in place as Storm Eleanor set to bring winds of 130km/h


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Drivers face raft of new road charges; Switch to electric cars may see €4bn loss from petrol, diesel taxes

Varadkar doesn’t want Trump’s help on North

Zappone in counselling since her wife’s death

TDs’ pay hike may eclipse tax cuts

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »