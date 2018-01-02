House prices expected to rise 8% in 2018

House prices are expected to continue to rise by around 8% in 2018.

The latest 'My Home' report shows they will increase at a slightly slower pace due to a tightening of the Central Bank lending rules.

Meanwhile, a new Daft report has found that House prices rose by more than €20,000 on average across the country during 2017.

Chief Economist at Davy and author of the My Home report, Conall MacCoille says homebuyers in Dublin have been taking out higher levels of mortgage debt.

He said: "The Central Bank has made a judgement about what is safe for people to borrow.

"In Dublin, that is where people are borrowing the most - the medium first time buyer is borrowing three and a half times their income.

"They are right up against their limit."