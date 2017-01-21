Home»Breaking News»ireland

House price survey: What is a house in your area worth?

Saturday, January 21, 2017

House prices across the country have been examined and compared to last year's value.

In a number of locations, prices are up between 6-20% on last year's prices.

The study was compiled by the Irish Independent.

House prices in South Wicklow were up by 8% last year - compared to a 3% rise in North Wicklow. The average price in the north of the county stands at €480,000 - compared to €215,000 in the south.

House prices in Wexford were up by 6% last year. The average price is now €200,000 for a home.

House prices in Waterford last year rose by 17%.  The average price is now €220,000 for a home.

 

House prices in Donegal last year rose by 12%.  The average price is now €140,000 for a home.  In Sligo meanwhile the average price is €185,000, up 9% on 2015. 

Average house prices in Tipperary rose by 7% last year. In Tipperary North - the average price stands at €156,000 - compared to €185,000 and in Tipperary South.

Property prices in the Midlands are continuing to rise. The average price of a home in Westmeath is €215,000 - up 12%, while prices increased by 9% in Offaly to €150,000. In Laois you can buy a home for an average €143,000 - up 8%.

Property prices in Roscommon and Longford rose by 8% last year. The average home in Roscommon is €132,000 while you can buy a house in Longford for an average of €69,000.

Property prices in Louth rose by 6% last year, while there was a 5% rise in Meath. The average price of a home in Louth is now €220,000, while a property in Meath will set you back €200,000. 

Property prices in Mayo rose by 10% last year. The average home in the county now costs €165,000. 

Cavan and Killarney have seen the biggest increase in the average price of a house - up 20%. It shows there was no change in house prices in Limerick city - while there was a 6% rise in South County Dublin.

Property prices in the more affluent areas of Dublin was relatively static last year.  Prices in Dublin 4 rose by just 4%, with a 6% rise in South County Dublin.  The largest increases were seen in D8 which rose by 13% to an average price of €486,000 for a home. 

Average house prices in Killarney rose by 20% last year - tied highest in the country.  They now cost €250,000 in the town - compared with an average of €148,000 elsewhere in Kerry. 

Average house prices in Galway rose by 14% last year.  They are now at €250,000 in the city and €120,000 in the county.

House prices in Cork rose by around 10% last year.  The biggest rises were in Cork city centre.  A property there will now cost you €205,000

Property prices in Clare rose by 10% last year. The average home in the county now costs €180,000. 

Cavan saw the largest per centage increase in property prices in the country last year.  They rose by 20% in Cavan, matched only by an identical rise in prices in Killarney.  The average cost of a house in Co Cavan is €195,000. There was also a 10% increase in Monaghan, bringing prices to an average of €180,000.

Property prices in Carlow rose by 8% last year, while there was a 6% rise in Kilkenny.  The average price of a home in Kilkenny is now €220,000, while a property in Carlow will set you back €180,000.  The figures were compiled by the Irish Independent, who examined every home in the country for their annual price survey.

