Home»Breaking News»ireland

Hospital overcrowding woes to continue

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 11:44 am

The HSE's Director for Emergency Management has warned we could see a return to the record level of overcrowding witnessed in hospitals last week.

Around 300 patients are on trolleys this afternoon - down from a peak of over 600 on Tuesday.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is sorry for what Irish people are experiencing in the health service - while the HSE announced a range of initiatives to resolve the crisis.

Damien McCallion is the HSE Director for Emergency Management with responsibility for the Winter Initiative: "We know the next three months are going to be challenging.

"We can't absolutely say when certain other peaks will happen or the number of beds closed on any particular week can change due to infection control.

"So we have to try and manage the current situation and deal with it."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS hospital, record level of overcrowding,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

No Lotto winner, but one ticket has won €172k

Woman dies, man in hospital, after road accident in Monaghan

Meeting on Eighth Amendment concludes at Citizens' Assembly

NI Secretary brands shooting of man in both legs as 'cowardly act of violence'


Today's Stories

Cork house 2.4m wide with ‘huge potential’ yours for €60k

Judge: Nothing as appalling as a liar

Property tax nets €463m but homes undervalued

Cork firm has two lifesaving apps in pipeline

Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 