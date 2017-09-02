Home»Breaking News»ireland

Homeless woman found dead in Cork tent

Saturday, September 02, 2017 - 07:32 am

A woman who was sleeping rough in a tent in Co Cork has been found dead.

The woman, according to Gardaí, was in her 30s and has not yet been named.

The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious by Gardaí.

The woman was discovered in Gilabbey Park in the south west of Cork city at around 2am on yesterday.

The woman's death brings to three the number of homelsess people who have died this week in Ireland.

A 30-year-old man was found dead last week under the old taxation office in Chancery St in Dublin.

On Thursday, a mother of two was found dead in a hotel room in Co Kildare.

The 26-year-old woman, who was from the south Dublin area, had been living in the hotel with her two children.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council expressed their condolences before adding that the woman had been offered permanent social housing recently.

Tents pitched at Gillabbey Park, off Connaught Avenue, near UCC where a woman was found dead.

Gardaí have said that they are not treating her death as suspicious.

The Irish Examiner have reported today that the government is to convene an emergency housing summit next week in the wake of the deaths of homeless people.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said his Department will explore additional measures to help and to house families and individuals living in emergency accommodation and accessing emergency State supports.

You can read the full story here.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jack Watson remembered at vigil outside Leinster House

Price of petrol and diesel here expected to go up as Hurricane Harvey shuts down refineries in US

Man arrested after assaulting two gardaí during search in Dublin city

Katherine Zappone calls for separation of Church and State


Today's Stories

Housing summit convened following deaths of homeless people

Review of Celtic Tiger-era schools’ fire safety

Tragedy as scientist drowns while swimming abroad

Bandon locals rally to raise €240k for hospital dayroom

Lifestyle

How TV shows are giving us travel inspiration

‘Judge me on my food’ says Danni Barry - Ireland's only Michelin star female chef

Watch: There's a buzz in Ballyvourney with the success of a new beekeeping co-operative

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 