Home»Breaking News»ireland

Homeless people 'changing their underwear on Grafton Street'

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 04:27 pm

It is claimed some homeless people are being forced to change their underwear on Grafton Street in Dublin.

Figures show 67% of homeless adults and 78% of homeless families are now based in Dublin.

Richard Guiney is with Dublin Town, which promotes shops in the capital.

He has witnessed rough sleepers changing their clothes in the middle of the street.

"I've seen people actually changing their underwear on Grafton Street," he said.

"I think we need to deal with people with greater dignity and understand that they have that dignity and human dignity needs to be respected."


KEYWORDS

homelessdublin

