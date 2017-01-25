Homeless figures reach over 7,000

Over 7,000 people are now homeless in Ireland.

Figures from the Department of Housing show over 2,500 children are homeless for the first time on record.

Roughan Mac Namara from Focus Ireland says the newly released report for December proves the crisis is deepening.

"Focus Ireland is highly concerned that the figures show that the number of homeless people in Ireland have reached over 7,000 for the first time ever.

"This is a clear sign the homeless crisis continues to deepen... The Government has clearly not done all it can."