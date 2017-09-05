Homeless charity struggling to help after increase in numbers

The homelessness charity Depaul has said the need for its services has grown but the numbers it's able to help has actually fallen.

It is launching its annual report today in Dublin, highlighting a number of issues affecting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Depaul CEO Kerry Anthony has said it is becoming increasingly difficult to move people back into long-term accommodation.

"We have people in our emergency beds, we are trying to keep them there to work with them in an assertive way to get them into supported temporary accommodation ," she said.

"Then we are trying to move people on from temporary accommodation to long term accommodation.

"The challenges are that we are hitting blocks at every turn."