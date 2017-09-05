Home»Breaking News»ireland

Homeless charity struggling to help after increase in numbers

Tuesday, September 05, 2017 - 06:06 am

The homelessness charity Depaul has said the need for its services has grown but the numbers it's able to help has actually fallen.

It is launching its annual report today in Dublin, highlighting a number of issues affecting people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Depaul CEO Kerry Anthony has said it is becoming increasingly difficult to move people back into long-term accommodation.

"We have people in our emergency beds, we are trying to keep them there to work with them in an assertive way to get them into supported temporary accommodation ," she said.

"Then we are trying to move people on from temporary accommodation to long term accommodation.

"The challenges are that we are hitting blocks at every turn."


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

IBTS denies there is a delay in transgender donors giving blood

Study finds Irish winters can be bad for our bones, but there is a solution

Dr Eva Orsmond left 'humbled' and 'shocked' after examining Ireland's health divide

Arlene Foster warns over powersharing talks as James Brokenshire meets parties


Today's Stories

County seeks legal advice on city limits

Small tax cuts on the cards

Siptu demands Celtic Tiger-era buildings are assessed to prevent an Irish Grenfell Tower tragedy

Commissioner faces renewed pressure after holiday

Lifestyle

Mum-of-seven shares her top parenting tips

How Alison Spittle deals with her anxiety through stand-up comedy

The Islands of Ireland: If island voices could speak

Mountain man Simon Yates remembers over three decades on mountains and ice caps

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 02, 2017

    • 7
    • 11
    • 18
    • 23
    • 28
    • 40
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 