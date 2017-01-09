Home»Breaking News»ireland

Home Sweet Home to vacate Apollo House as deal struck with Simon Coveney

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 05:53 pm

The occupiers of Apollo House will leave once suitable accommodation is available for its homeless residents, they confirmed this evening.

Home Sweet Home say they will not take any more homeless people into Apollo House and will begin to leave.

The conditional agreement to leave means they will vacate the Nama-owned building as per a court order on Wednesday if suitable accommodation is available and support services are in place.

The move comes after a deal with Housing Minister Simon Coveney that will include the opening of two new homeless facilities.

The Minister has also made a guarantee that no families will be in hotels or B&Bs by July 1.

Brendan Ogle from Home Sweet Home said: "From today, Homes Sweet Home has agreed not to accept new residents into Apollo House, and will facilitate the transition of existing residents to suitable accommodation once Dublin City Council has provided them with the appropriate support services to meet their short- and long-term needs."

The Home Sweet Home group was ordered by the High Court last month to vacate Apollo House by noon on Wednesday this week.

