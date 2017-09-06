Home Sweet Home group cancel vigil in memory of homeless man that died

The Home Sweet Home group has cancelled a vigil in memory of a rough sleeper who died in Dublin last week.

It is after it emerged Jack Watson had been deported from Australia in 2015 after a number of serious offences.

One of them included a conviction for the sexual assault of two underage girls in 2008.

Home Sweet Home campaigners have cancelled a vigil due to be held tomorrow, out of respect for his victims.

However the group has said it doesn't change the fact that "many people have died because of our housing emergency."