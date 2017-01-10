Home Sweet Home concerned over Government's commitment to homeless

Home Sweet Home says they're increasingly concerned about the Government's commitment to the deal on Apollo House.

It's after Simon Coveney suggested the two new homeless shelters would have come on stream even without the occupation.

They say eight residents who had left Apollo House have since returned because of poor conditions in other hostels.

A court order is due to come into effect tomorrow for the occupiers to vacate the NAMA owned building.

Tomorrow morning legal representatives of Apollo House will apply for a stay on the order to vacate the building.

Their occupation is due to become illegal at noon - but they want to extend their occupancy until all the homeless people in the building can be re-homed, as per their deal with Housing Minister Simon Coveney.