Home»Breaking News»ireland

Home Sweet Home concerned over Government's commitment to homeless

Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 07:04 pm

Home Sweet Home says they're increasingly concerned about the Government's commitment to the deal on Apollo House.

It's after Simon Coveney suggested the two new homeless shelters would have come on stream even without the occupation.

They say eight residents who had left Apollo House have since returned because of poor conditions in other hostels.

A court order is due to come into effect tomorrow for the occupiers to vacate the NAMA owned building.

Tomorrow morning legal representatives of Apollo House will apply for a stay on the order to vacate the building.

Their occupation is due to become illegal at noon - but they want to extend their occupancy until all the homeless people in the building can be re-homed, as per their deal with Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS homeless, homelessness, apollo house, simon coveney,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Home Sweet Home to vacate Apollo House as deal struck with Simon Coveney

No agreement yet on Apollo House occupation, after 7 hours of talks

Apollo House group says Nama must do more on social housing

Nama defends social housing efforts as campaigners demand action

More in this Section

Almost one in three Irish parents would like a 'big family', survey finds

30 sites in Cork city added to derelict registry bringing total to 100

Cork County Council turned down 106 Nama houses over location

Dáil delegation to meet with Ibrahim Halawa today


Today's Stories

30 sites in Cork city added to derelict registry bringing total to 100

Two samaritans injured trying to help woman

Warning of snow and icy spells in the coming days

Ruth Negga lights up the red carpet with gold dress at the Golden Globes

Lifestyle

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Brexit is bad for wildlife

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 