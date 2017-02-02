Home»Breaking News»ireland

Holidaymakers travelling to eastern Europe advised to use cash instead of cards

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 08:30 pm

The European Consumer Centre is advising people travelling to eastern Europe to spend cash instead of using debit cards.

It says it has received numerous complaints from Irish consumers who have had their cards skimmed when buying items in restaurants and nightclubs.

One Irish man had €9,000 unknowingly deducted from his account.

Martina Nee of the European Consumer Centre in Dublin, said that cash is generally a safer option.

"We would advise people maybe to bring enough cash for the night, consider leaving the card at home," she said.

"If you bring your card, make sure you keep it in sight at all times and watch the amount on the screen, especially if it's in another currency.

"And if you suspect fraudulent transactions, then contact the police straight away."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Campaign group call for stiffer penalties over PSNI data breaches

Lawyer in Lotto case attacks credibility of stepmother

British monarch references painted over on street signs in Cork

Fianna Fáil announce Stephen Donnelly is to join the party


Today's Stories

Traveller sisters lose discrimination case against pub

Friend sued over tree-felling injuries

No jail for breaking man’s nose after bar dispute

Brexit set to hit Irish motor industry growth

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 