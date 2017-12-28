Home»Breaking News»ireland

Holder of €500k-winning EuroMillions Plus ticket has hours left to claim prize

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 08:24 am

The owner of a EuroMillions Plus ticket worth half a million euro has just hours left to make their claim.

The winning Euromillions Plus ticket was bought at the Kilmoon Service Station in Ashbourne, Co. Meath, on September 25 and it was drawn on September 26.

Normally players have 90 days in which to make a claim, but with the Christmas holiday period the deadline to make the claim is close of business today.

The prize winning numbers are: 17, 31, 37, 40 and 46.


