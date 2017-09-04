Home»Breaking News»ireland

HIQA finds Tusla-run child residential centre fully complied with only one out of 10 standards

Monday, September 04, 2017 - 12:16 pm

HIQA officers have told Tusla a child residential centre in the south is not fit for purpose.

Concerns have been raised after the Tusla campus was found to be majorly non-compliant in relation to management and staffing in HIQA's latest report.

Of the 10 standards assessed, the centre was only fully compliant with one and found to be substantially compliant with another.

A strategic review was underway at the time of the inspection in May, and Tusla says an action plan to address the issues is underway.

Donal McCormack, National Service Director, Children’s Residential Services, Tusla said: "Children’s residential services aim to provide a physically, emotionally and psychologically appropriate space in which children and young people can heal, develop and move forward in their lives.

"This inspection report identifies a service where every young person had an allocated social worker and where young people were advocated for.

"However there are a number areas where improvements are still required and we have been actively working to address these through an oversight group. Further improvements will be made in the coming months, as detailed in a comprehensive action plan which has been submitted to HIQA."


