Home»Breaking News»ireland

Hikers urged to listen to forecast and safety warnings after three seach and rescue missions in 24 hours

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 04:28 pm

Hikers and hill walkers are being urged to listen to weather forecasts and safety warnings, before heading for high ground.

It follows three search and rescue missions in the past 24 hours, on Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

Kerry Mountain Rescue's, Alan Wallace, says only experienced mountaineers should be exploring the mountains in current conditions.

He said: "There's a lot of snow on the mountains and it is very cold and there are showers coming and going.

"Really it's for people who are experience mountaineers, who are suitably equipped not only in terms of equipment for snow and ice but also you need to be able to navigate in zero visability conditions to ensure you're safe."

There were three search and rescue missions in the past 24 hours, on Ireland's highest mountain, Carrauntoohil.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

CarrauntoohilKerryIrelandHikersHill Walkers

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in…

Dog owners urged to keep pets in check after 13 sheep killed in three separate attacks

Gardai and military police investigate as cocaine worth €3,000 found at Rathmines army barracks

Mother, 43, stabbed to death on Christmas Day in Lisburn died a 'hero', says daughter


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

Clock is ticking for €500k EuroMillions ticket holder

Micheál Martin ‘shocked’ at events centre delay

State may rein in 2018 spend to stave off another bubble

Rescue 116 families deliver heartfelt seasonal messages

Lifestyle

New year, new you: Swims and sunrises to kickstart your 2018

The 10 best things to happen on telly in 2017

Dingle keeps tradition alive as they celebrate Wren's Day

2017 has been a rockin’ good year for the music world

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »