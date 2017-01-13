Home»Breaking News»ireland

High Court to deliver judgement next month on Sean Gallagher V RTE case

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 12:31 pm

The High Court will deliver its judgement next month on whether Sean Gallagher’s legal action against RTÉ should be dropped.

The businessman is suing the broadcaster over a televised debate during the 2011 Presidential election campaign.

Sean Gallagher there speaking during RTÉ’s Frontline debate involving all those running for President in 2011 – a debate that’s now the main focus of his legal action.

He’s seeking a High Court declaration that it was “deliberately and unfairly edited, presented and directed by RTÉ in order to damage his chances.

He’s also claiming damages arising from comments allegedly made when a Tweet about him was put to him during the broadcast.

RTÉ has denied the claims and has applied to have the case thrown out on the grounds he failed to comply with orders to disclose certain information it feels is relevant to its case.

At a previous hearing, Mr. Gallagher’s barrister accepted there had been issues with the disclosure of material but that they’d since been addressed and that some of the material sought by RTÉ was either unavailable, irrelevant or peripheral to the issues at dispute.

This morning, Mr. Justice David Keane said he would deliver his judgement on whether the case should go ahead in four weeks time.

