Home»Breaking News»ireland

High Court Magdalenes case adjourned after Ombudsman probe revealed

Friday, January 27, 2017 - 06:41 am

A High Court case has revealed that the Department of Justice is under investigation by the Ombudsman for its administration of the redress scheme for survivors of the Magdalene Laundries.

The Justice for Magdalenes group says the case has been adjourned while representatives from the Department of Justice explain why the Ombudsman's investigation was not initially disclosed.

Two women are challenging the department's decision not to include them in the redress scheme, despite the fact the women worked in the laundries as children.

Katherine O'Donnell from the Justice for Magdalenes research group said: "Because they did not reveal that information to the court, the High Court had to adjourn the case to allow the Department explain why they omitted to bring this to the court's attention."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Magdalene Laundries

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Legal challenge taken to Dublin to question Brexit's permanence

Cash and cannabis seized in Dublin

Taoiseach: ’Maybe it’s the beginning of a long journey for Sinn Féin’

It’s DUBLIN! EuroMillions multi-millionaire bought ticket in the capital


Today's Stories

Cities lose out in Simon Coveney’s rent rise cap for 23 new zones

Enda Kenny sparks Cabinet fury over talk of Sinn Féin coalition

Rape Crisis Network Ireland queries State obligation to fund good data collection

Luxury Government jet sold for €420k now worth €5m

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Children write and illustrate new Irish history book

Irish celebs divulge their desert island must haves

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 