Home»Breaking News»ireland

High Court hands down directions for Thalidomide case

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 05:44 pm

By Ann O'Loughlin

Directions have been handed down by the High Court on how cases in which a number of people are suing for compensation over the Thalidomide drug should be progressed.

Some 26 cases are being brought, 16 of which are already before the court, and lawyers for the plaintiffs sought directions on how the cases should proceed.

Some are urgent because of the medical conditions of people involved, the court heard.

Thalidomide, launched as a sedative in Germany in 1957, was first reported in 1961 as being linked to deformities in unborn children after it was given to their pregnant mothers.

The German manufacturers of the drug, the Irish distributors and the State, who are all being sued, claim the cases are barred from proceeding as a result of the statute of limitations. This places a time limit of generally between two and six years depending on the type of case and the time of a person's knowledge of an alleged wrong.

Manufacturers Grunenthal GmbH, distributors TP Whelehan Son & Co, and the Ministers for Health and Environment all deny the claims.

Grunenthal also applied to Mr Justice Seamus Noonan for directions over whether the issue of the cases being statute-barred should be determined first.

Today, Mr Justice Seamus Noonan directed the case proceed in accordance with a schedule put forward by the plaintiffs.

He declined to make an order at this stage in relation to the statute-barred issue but said it was open to the defendants to renew that application at a later stage.

He did not want the "disabled and impecunious plaintiffs" to be left fighting the case on two different fronts which would be disproportionate to any saving in court time in costs as had been argued by the company defendants as a reason for dealing with the statute point first.

He was satisfied the justice of the case required that he adopt the plaintiffs' schedule for further progressing the case.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

20 new jobs for Kilkenny city

Sinn Féin: UK government 'going through the motions' in powersharing talks

'Devastating how much a single event can destroy a person': Husband of pregnant Malak Thawley, who died in surgery

Jobstown trial: 'All he is doing is holding a banner walking up the road, with some old dears from Tallaght'


Today's Stories

Award lauds Sonia O’Sullivan’s role in Irish Olympic effort

Report ignored call for joint Cork planning body

Harder stance likely on vacant houses

Attacker had hoped to work in childcare

Lifestyle

Move over, David Gandy — there’s a new crew of Irish men making their mark on the catwalk

The benefit of sport is more than just winning

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 