High Court approves €15m settlement for boy who suffered irreversible brain damage during birth

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 05:05 pm

The High Court has approved a €15m settlement for a boy who suffered irreversible brain damage during his birth at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin.

Eoin McCallig from Dunkineely in Co. Donegal was born with cerebral palsy after being deprived of oxygen before he was delivered.

Eoin McCallig’s mother Jean attended the Coombe Hospital in Dublin on November 23, 2012 for an induced labour.

She claimed an alleged failure to monitor his foetal heartbeat in the lead up to his birth the following morning left him with catastrophic brain injuries.

She said he was born at 11.23am in a “shocked” state and will suffer with intellectual and physical disabilities for the rest of his life.

She claimed he would not have suffered those injuries if he had been delivered earlier.

After approving the €15m settlement, Mr. Justice Peter Kelly said the case seemed to involve error after error.

Eoin will celebrate his fifth birthday on Friday, and in a statement issued through the family’s solicitor, his father Anthony said they’d hand back the money in a heartbeat if Eoin got back what was robbed from him in those two precious hours before his birth.


