Home»Breaking News»ireland

Here is how much was spent on the 1916 commemorations

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 09:47 am

More than €7.5m was spent by the government on events commemorating the 1916 Rising.

The Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht say it delivered more than 3,500 events last year.

The biggest spend on centenary events last year was on the Easter Sunday parade down O'Connell St in Dublin, which cost €2.3m to stage.

A further €2.2m was spent on RTÉ's Reflecting the Rising events according to documents released from the Department.

Local authorities were given €1m by the Department to allow them to deliver 1,800 events in counties across the country.

€250,000 was also given to the Department of Foreign Affairs to host commemoration events in Embassies and consulates around the world.

In March 3,500 relatives of those involved in the Rising were brought to the RDS for an event with President Higgins, at a cost of €411,000.

€120,000 was spent on wreath laying ceremonies in Dublin.

€105,000 was the cost of a wreath laying at Banna Strand in Kerry in honour of Sir Roger Casement.

These and other events brought the total cost to almost €7.7m.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Final event of the 1916 centenary celebrations today

WATCH: From bullets to All-Ireland medals, the tale of Charlie McMahon

WATCH: GAA players who fought in the Easter Rising

Family presents portion of 1916 Jacob's factory tri-colour to Glasnevin Museum

More in this Section

Michael Healy-Rae: Don't focus solely on drink-driving in road safety debate

First Minister tells Sinn Féin: I won't be stepping aside

Some college courses are seeing a high drop-out rate after first year

TD warns of problems as town in Roscommon sees hate leaflets ahead of 80 refugees' arrival


Today's Stories

Crackdown by courts service over €35.5m unpaid fines

Village on county bounds may lose its Post Office

UTV Ireland broadcasts for the last time amid rebrand

Politicians urged by Sports Minister Patrick O'Donovan to sue online bullies

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 