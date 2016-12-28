Here is how many cigarettes Revenue offficers have seized in Co. Louth this year

Revenue officers have seized more than 120,000 cigarettes and nearly 13kg of tobacco in Co. Louth this year.

The 124,500 seized cigarettes include ‘Excellence’, ‘Marlboro’, ‘MG’, ‘Jing Ling’, ‘JIM King’, ‘L&M’, ‘NZ Gold’, ‘Marble’, ‘Regal’, and ‘Winston’ brands in the Louth area.

They also seized 12.9kg of tobacco which included ‘Amberleaf’, ‘Flandria’ (Yellow and Green) and ‘Samson’ brands.

Up to €7,470 in cash and a car was also seized by officers.

They have a retail value of more than €74,000 representing a potential loss of more than €59,800 to the Exchequer.

Several people have been questioned, and files are being prepared with a view to prosecution.