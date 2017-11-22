Here are tonight's Lotto results…
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 08:53 pm
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot, worth almost €5.3m.
The next Lotto draw will take place on Saturday November 25 and will be worth an estimated €6m.
Lotto Results: Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
Lotto Results - Jackpot €5,292,675
There was no winner of the Lotto jackpot but over 30,000 players won prizes.
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize.
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize.
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
