Here are the number of homes in each county provided by a voluntary housing association in 2016

Túath, a voluntary housing association, have delivered 565 social homes in 2016 in collaboration with 21 local authorities throughout the country.

The homes ranged from second-hand bungalows for the elderly in Cavan to high-end, city centre apartments in Dublin Docklands, both purchased from receivers.

They spent up to €72m in buying the new homes using State funding and private finance from the Housing Finance Agency (HFA) and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The homes provided were for families, elderly, single people, the disabled, the homeless and a number of homeowners unable to maintain their mortgages.

The association also secured more than 100 homes occupied by tenants who faced eviction as receivers were in the process of selling homes on the open market.

Sean O’Connor, CEO of Túath, said: "Túath would seek to deliver even more social homes in 2017 and the years ahead through innovation and collaboration with the private and public sectors.

"It is essential that ordinary working class people who cannot provide for themselves in the open market are given hope that they will be able to secure a place they really can call home."

The association provides more than 2,800 social homes in 24 local authorities at an average rent of €55 per week.

It provides social housing at low rents to those on Council waiting lists including single people, families, older people and people with disabilities.