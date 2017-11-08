Here are the hospitals with the most patients on trolleys last month

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Trolley/Ward Watch figures for the month of October show that there were 8,903 patients admitted for care, for whom there was no in-patient bed.

The latest INMO data confirms that the level of overcrowding in hospital Emergency Departments and wards continues to reach record levels.

October saw a 15% increase when compared to October 2016, and in the first 10 months of this year (January to October) there were 82,459 patients on hospital trolleys and overflow wards.

This represents an 8% increase on the first 10 months of 2016, and a 96% increase in the first 10 months of 2007, according to the INMO.

In the month of October the hospitals with the highest number patients, on trolleys were: University Hospital Limerick - 719

University Hospital Galway - 679

Cork University Hospital - 635

South Tipperary General Hospital - 546

St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny - 495

The INMO figures also show very marked increases in other hospitals including Wexford General Hospital, which saw their numbers rise from 55 in October 2016 to 241 in October 2017.

In Donegal, Letterkenny University Hospital had a rise from 121 in October 2016 to 459 in October 2017 of patients waiting for hospital beds.

The INMO will meet with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) on November 30.

They said: "It is not acceptable that staff should have to work, in such overcrowded environments, on a daily basis."

INMO General Secretary, Liam Doran, made four requests: open all available beds;

introduce incentivised packages to recruit and retain the required numbers of additional nursing staff to allow for the opening of these beds and ensure safe staffing in all EDs and wards;

initiate rostered attendance, by senior clinical decision makers, over the extended day 8am to 10pm, over the seven day cycle; and

ensure all available transitional and long term care beds, home care packages and home help hours, as required, without a waiting list, are available to all community nursing management/services.

He said: "These figures, yet again, confirm the obvious reality that our public health service is critically short of acute hospital beds, which is having a serious, detrimental and harmful effect upon patient care.

"In order to address this crisis there cannot be any restriction, on the funds available to increase the capacity of the health service, as we enter the winter period.

"The Emergency Department Taskforce is scheduled to meet on 4th December 2017. The INMO will be seeking confirmation, at this meeting, that all of the foregoing measures, together with any other initiatives necessary to address this crisis, have been introduced across the system."