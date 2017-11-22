Home»Breaking News»ireland

Here are the details of the Cold Weather Initiative for homeless and rough sleepers

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 11:57 am

The Government has unveiled details of plans to provide 200 emergency beds for homeless individuals and rough sleepers as part of its Cold Weather Initiative.

It comes as the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive (DRHE) has reported a total of 184 people were sleeping rough across the Dublin region on the night of November 7.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy says his department is currently in the process of delivering the 200 additional permanent emergency beds "so that there will be a bed and all the necessary supports available for anyone who needs them."

The Minister says all of the beds will be brought into use over the coming weeks, and will be in place by December 18.

Mr Murphy adds: "We are entering a cold weather period, when people will be particularly vulnerable.

Eoghan Murphy, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, with Pat Doyle, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, as they launched the DRHE’s Cold Weather Strategy today. Pic: Rollingnews.ie

"It is imperative that we have in place a coordinated and robust response for anyone who might be sleeping rough over this period. Hence the need for a Cold Weather Strategy.

The DRHE have published their Cold Weather Strategy - it will see the availability of additional temporary beds and accommodation, if required, in addition to the 200 new beds being announced.

"There will be more than enough spare capacity in the system, as an additional precaution", Minister Murphy says.

The Cold Weather Strategy can also be activated during more extreme weather conditions.

Arrangements are in place with partners such as the Peter McVerry Trust and Focus Ireland to ensure that additional temporary shelter can be brought into use.

Cold weather plans and initiatives are also being advanced across the country.

Minister Murphy says local authorities in major urban centres have confirmed to him that they have "robust contingency arrangements" to meet any additional homeless requirements, as they arise during the winter.

In Cork an additional 25 temporary beds are in place, in Galway 34 temporary beds in place and in Limerick an additional 10 temporary beds in place.


