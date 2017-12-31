Health the priority for Irish adults in New Year, survey shows

Almost half (46%) of Irish adults say their biggest dream for the New Year is simply to stay healthy, according to a new survey.

The monthly Dream Bigger Index, carried out by Empathy Research across a nationally representative sample of just over 1,000 adults for Lottoland, also found that a quarter (25%) of people claimed they want to get fit or complete a physical challenge or lose weight in the New Year

Just over 1 in 10 (11%) want to get a new job in 2018.

Of the rest, 7% want to find love, 4% want to start a new family and 1% preferred dreaming about finding a secret lover.

Looking at the demographical splits, those aged 55+ are more likely to want to stay healthy in 2018, while those aged under 34 are more likely to be focused on fitness and physical activities.

The least favourite part of this year’s Christmas Holidays for just over 1 in 5 people (22%) was the repeats of the same old movies on TV.

Almost 1 in 5 (18%) claim Brussel Sprouts are their least favourite aspect of the seasonal holiday, while 1 in 7 (14%) claim it is when annoying relatives come to visit.

Clearly not every house is a happy one on St. Stephen’s Day as around one in eight (12%) surveyed complained about too much football and racing on the TV.

Lottoland Ireland’s Country Manager Graham Ross said "It's great to see that the majority of Irish people are prioritising health and fitness for the New Year and we feel they’ll be dying to get to the gym given the boredom inflicted on them by the TV networks and their repeats of the same old films and programmes.

"The Irish have always shown compassion to those less fortunate abroad but they also look after their own and we love the fact that they would prioritise housing and health ahead of everything else if they won a huge lottery jackpot.”