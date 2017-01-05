Health Minister to discuss A&E overcrowding with HSE today

HSE chief Tony O'Brien is to meet with the Health Minister later for an update on emergency department overcrowding.

Yesterday, INMO records showed that 602 people were waiting on trolleys in hospitals around the country - the second highest figure ever recorded - down 10 from the day before.

Ambulance transfer times usually average at around 20 minutes, but the current overcrowding crisis has increased the transfer time to between one to three hours in some hospitals.

Outside Limerick emergency department . 14 ambulances waiting! Pic Austin Florish pic.twitter.com/XR77uZtlAf — David Hall (@davidhall75) January 3, 2017

SIPTU health division organiser Paul Bell said that the public needs to be aware of the situation.

"It does need to be said to the wider public that just because you're not physically in hospital, it does not mean that what is going on there is not going to impact on you or a family member," he said.

"We all rely heavily on the ambulance services.

"Our concern is to make sure that the public are aware that the service is being impacted on by what is something beyond our members' control."

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation is expected to give another update later on the number on trolleys awaiting admission to hospital.