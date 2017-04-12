Health food chain Chopped to create 320 jobs

Irish healthy food company Chopped has announced the creation of 320 new jobs today.

A mix of full and part time jobs will be available as Chopped opens 20 new stores across the country in 2017.

The 20 new stores, in counties Wicklow, Cork, Waterford as well as continued expansion in Dublin, will be mix of wholly owned and franchised outlets.

These stores will be joined by six new Chopped stores in Britain, the company's first outside Ireland, with the creation of 110 UK jobs.

Commenting on the new jobs, Minister for Jobs Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor said: “I welcome this news that Chopped is creating 320 jobs in 20 new outlets across Ireland.

“Indigenous Irish businesses such as Chopped are important to the national economy as well as making a valuable contribution to local areas through employment and expenditure.

“Ireland has one of the fastest growing employment rates in Europe and it is home grown companies such as Chopped that are helping to sustain this. I am particularly pleased that this expansion will lead to job growth in regions as balanced regional development is a key priority for me.

“It's great to see young business people in Ireland build on their success here to fuel international expansion and I wish Brian and Andy and their staff continued success in the future both at home and abroad.”

Speaking at the announcement, Brian Lee, co-founder and managing director of Chopped said: “Last year we set a target of increasing our staff numbers by 100 and we exceeded that expectation by increasing our employees by 140 in 2016.

“When we received the keys for our first store five years ago, we knew it was the beginning of something great, but we still believe this is only the beginning for Chopped.

“Our staff are what makes Chopped the success it has become and we are looking forward to seeing our family grow as we expand across Ireland and beyond.”